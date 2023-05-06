Maximum Male Models Would Love to Work With Pretty Deadly

Pretty Deadly are headed to the Smackdown roster, and the Maximum Male Models would love to work with them. The former NXT Tag Team Champions were called up to Smackdown in the WWE Draft, and Mace and Mansoor spoke about the team in a new interview with Metro. You can see the highlights below:

Mace on the similarity between the teams: “It’s funny, because you see how people think similarly, have the same ideas. Even the “tip touch”, we had no idea that was something they used to do.”

Mansoor on being fans of the team: “We actually watch them… [we see them do something and think] ‘We would’ve done that exact same thing!’ I would love to work with those guys!”

Mansoor on being a fan of the two: “I think they’re a phenomenal tag team, I think they’re awesome guys as well. I’ve seen them working at the PC – they’ve got a great attitude, phenomenal character performers, phenomenal performers too. And let’s be honest – a couple of good looking guys!”