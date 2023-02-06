wrestling / News

Maximum Male Models Officially Changes Brands in WWE

February 6, 2023
Fightful Select reports that Maximum Male Models have officially changed brands in WWE, moving from Smackdown to RAW. Maxxine Dupri, Mace and Mansoor were moved to the show last week, where they tried to recruit Otis. The plan is to have an angle on tonight’s episode that will confirm the move.

The last time the group appeared on Smackdown, they lost to Legado del Fantasma on the January 20 episode. Prior to that, they hadn’t wrestled on TV in two months, but did appear at live events.

