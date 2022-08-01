Medical Update On Ric Flair Following Last Match PPV

A new report has an update on Ric Flair following his bloody final bout at Ric Flair’s Last Match. As noted earlier, Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a match that saw him heavily bleed.

According to PWInsider, doctors were waiting for him backstage as soon as he returned to the area following the show. Flair was checked out by two different doctors backstage after the match and is “great.” Flair was said to be “spent” after the match but once he rested and was checked out, he was saying that he was starving and needed to eat so he is heading out for the evening.

