wrestling / News
Mega Championship Match & More Set For AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City
AAA has announced matches including a Mega Championship bout for AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. AAA announced during a press conference (per Fightful that the following matches will take plce on the October 15th, 2022 show:
* Hair vs HairMatch: Cibernetico vs. Pagano
* AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Thunder Rosa
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Mystery Opponent
* Ruleta De La Muerte Final Mask vs. Mask Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. Villano IV
¿Quién debe ser el retador de @vikingo_aaa por el Megacampeonato AAA?
📅 15 de Octubre.
⌚️ 8 PM.
➡️ https://t.co/4lqEKasBAm pic.twitter.com/1wuitJvvLv
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 8, 2022
¡Por el Campeonato Reina de Reinas!@thetayavalkyrie vs @thunderrosa22
📅 15 de Octubre.
⌚️ 8 PM.
➡️ https://t.co/4lqEKasBAm pic.twitter.com/xzxXdWTAFV
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 8, 2022
¡El FINAL de la #RuletaDeLaMuerteAAA! @PENTAELZEROM Vs Villano IV: Lucha súper estelar de #TriplemaniaXXX ¡MÁSCARA VS MÁSCARA!
15 de octubre, @ArenaCdMexico
Boletos en taquillas de la Arena y en https://t.co/4lqEKasBAm pic.twitter.com/9jYhnPwWVL
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis
- Details on Working Relationship Between AEW and DDT, How Long AEW Has Konosuke Takeshita
- List of Producers For Last Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, Note On Liv Morgan’s Injury
- Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara Are Now Married, Nikki ASH Was One Of The Bridesmaids (Pics)