Mega Championship Match & More Set For AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City

August 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City Image Credit: AAA

AAA has announced matches including a Mega Championship bout for AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. AAA announced during a press conference (per Fightful that the following matches will take plce on the October 15th, 2022 show:

* Hair vs HairMatch: Cibernetico vs. Pagano

* AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Thunder Rosa

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Mystery Opponent

* Ruleta De La Muerte Final Mask vs. Mask Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. Villano IV

