Megan Bayne Reportedly A Free Agent, Has Had Talks With AEW

A new report has an update on Megan Bayne’s AEW status. Bayne has been away from AEW for a while and while it was previously reported that creative pitches had been made for her in AEW, Fightful Select has confirmed that Bayne is currently a free agent and can appear anywhere that she wants.

The report goes on to note that AEW has made contact with Bayne recently and the two sides have been in talks. There’s no word on whether she is expected to return to the company, but as noted above there have been discussions and creative pitches for such a potential return.