Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

Megan Bayne and Harley Cameron will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Bayne and Cameron will do battle on tomorrow’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place Saturday night n TNT, is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

* Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron

* Brody King vs. Josh Alexander