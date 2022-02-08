Melina Reacts to Fans Calling For a Match Between Her and Sasha Banks

Melina made an appearance in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble, and she’s taken to social media to react to fans calling for a match between her and Sasha Banks. The WWE alumna posted to her Instagram account to comment on those fans who are pushing for a match between the two, thanking them for their support and writing:

“Thank you for all the love and edits for a match vs @sashabankswwe. I love them!

Last year, @impactwrestling & @nwa gave me two great matches that I will always cherish. One with @deonnapurrazzo & the other with @kamillebrickhouse. Both gave me so much joy. It also proved I can still get in there with the best… SO, that night at the Royal Rumble, I was ready to GO!

I wish that moment with Sasha was a singles match. To think if we were able to get a reaction like we did that night without wrestling… Can you imagine what we could do if we actually wrestled?!!!

I can wish for a match with you with all my heart and it may never happen, but whether it was 5 seconds, 60 seconds or 20 minutes in the ring with you Sasha, I’m grateful for that magic moment at the Rumble no matter how short. I will forever keep that in my heart.”