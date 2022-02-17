wrestling / News
Melissa Joan Hart Attends AEW Dynamite, Roster Shares Photos With Her
– Actress Melissa Joan Hart of Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Clarissa Explains It All, and Melissa & Joey fame was one of the celebrity guests in attendance for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. She also took some photos with the AEW roster, which you can see below.
Additionally, Hart posted some photos on her Instagram account on her AEW Dynamite experience. Cobra Kai star Martin Kove was also at the event and appeared onscreen alongside Britt Baker.
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH IS #ALLELITE ‼️#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yQiuJhgGOj
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 17, 2022
What up @MelissaJoanHart? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KgqHreWEmd
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) February 17, 2022
Tonight’s #AEWDynamite was pretty magical, especially the part where I got to meet @MelissaJoanHart. pic.twitter.com/DRHRBYALxX
— Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) February 17, 2022
Tonight at #aewdynamite in @nashville, I got to meet the sweet and famous @melissajoanhart! pic.twitter.com/LAOhKmW8cL
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) February 17, 2022
