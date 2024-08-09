Memphis Wrestling Hosting Benefit Event Tomorrow For St. Jude

Memphis Wrestling is histing a benefit tomorrow to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The event takes place in Pontotoc, Mississippi and you can see the full details below, with tickets available here.

AUG. 10 | RUMBLE on the TRAIL benefiting ST. JUDE with TOMMY DREAMER

SPECIAL GUEST | ECW Legend & Busted Open Radio Host TOMMY DREAMER! Tommy Dreamer seeks revenge on SYCHO SIMON in the first ever PONTOTOC STREET FIGHT! Plus, arrive early to MEET TOMMY DREAMER & the stars of Memphis Wrestling!

IN ACTION LIVE | The GunShow, K-Toomer, The Problem Aaron Roberts, Derrick King, Ray Ray Sanders, Tim Bosby, Mackenzie Morgan + MORE!

COACH PILLAR ATTACKED | The Righteous Path attacked Coach Pillar on Memphis Wrestling, claiming they weren’t invited to the fundraiser. Well, now there’s a SERIOUS ISSUE.

ALREADY SIGNED | The multiple person RUMBLE ON THE TRAIL battle royal for the prestigeous ANSLEY CUP. Can Big John Dalton win for the second year in a row? Or will The Righteous Path stand in the way?

Proceeds benefit St. Jude via the North MS St. Jude Heroes. Sponsorship opportunities available now.

5 :30PM Doors will open!

6 :00PM MEET & GREET with the stars of Memphis Wrestling + our feature guest TOMMY DREAMER!

7 :00PM BELLTIME!

And be on lookout for where our official After Party will be!

