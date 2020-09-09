wrestling / News
Mercedes Martinez No Longer Part Of the Robert Stone Brand, Stone Files Restraining Order
September 9, 2020 | Posted by
After last night’s episode of NXT, in which she lost to Rhea Ripley in a cage match, Robert Stone announced that Mercedes Martinez was no longer part of his brand. He said the change was due to creative differences and no one is bigger than the brand. With Mercedes out, he has more money to acquire bigger names.
Another clip showed Martinez being served a restraining order from Stone.
