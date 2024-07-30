wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Wants To Do Business With The Olympics

July 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Mone AEW Double Or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Mercedes Mone noted that her cousin Snoop Dogg took part in the Olympics, and others got business deals, so she wants in.

She wrote: “First I see my cousin @SnoopDogg putting in work at @NBCOlympics .. then @FlavorFlav pulls out a whole sponsorship and now I hear @JasonKelce is the new face of @USARugby ?! I want in. Gonna show y’all how it’s really done #womenswrestling #partnersinparis?

