Mercedes Mone Wants To Do Business With The Olympics

In a post on Twitter, Mercedes Mone noted that her cousin Snoop Dogg took part in the Olympics, and others got business deals, so she wants in.

She wrote: “First I see my cousin @SnoopDogg putting in work at @NBCOlympics .. then @FlavorFlav pulls out a whole sponsorship and now I hear @JasonKelce is the new face of @USARugby ?! I want in. Gonna show y’all how it’s really done #womenswrestling #partnersinparis?”