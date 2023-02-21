wrestling / News

STARDOM Star Challenges Mercedes Mone For IWGP Women’s Title

February 21, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Mercedes Mone KAIRI NJPW Battle in the Valley Image Credit: NJPW

After her victory over KAIRI at NJPW’s Battle In The Valley, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) came away from the event as the reigning IWGP Women’s Champion. Recently however, Stardom’s AZM took the opportunity to challenge Mone for the title at a World Wonder Ring Stardom press conference. Mone herself had made prior comments expressing interest in a match with AZM and responded on Twitter to accept the challenge, stating:

You’re gonna love the taste of #Moné 🤑💴 #STARDOM

The bout has not been officially confirmed as of yet by either NJPW or Stardom. You can see Mone’s original response post to AZM’s challenge below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AZM, Mercedes Mone, NJPW, STARDOM, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading