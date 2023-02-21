wrestling / News
STARDOM Star Challenges Mercedes Mone For IWGP Women’s Title
After her victory over KAIRI at NJPW’s Battle In The Valley, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) came away from the event as the reigning IWGP Women’s Champion. Recently however, Stardom’s AZM took the opportunity to challenge Mone for the title at a World Wonder Ring Stardom press conference. Mone herself had made prior comments expressing interest in a match with AZM and responded on Twitter to accept the challenge, stating:
You’re gonna love the taste of #Moné 🤑💴 #STARDOM
The bout has not been officially confirmed as of yet by either NJPW or Stardom. You can see Mone’s original response post to AZM’s challenge below.
You’re gonna love the taste of #Moné 🤑💴 #STARDOM https://t.co/9fZW1NFpZ6
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) February 20, 2023
