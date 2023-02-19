Mercedes Mone Discusses the STARDOM Women She Wants to Face

– During a recent interview with Under the Ring ahead of NJPW Battle in the Valley, Mercedes Mone discussed the women’s wrestler of STARDOM and listed the ones she’d like to face at some point. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Mone on women she’d like to face in STARDOM: “Hopefully I say their names right so the internet doesn’t get me. Julian [Giulia] is incredible… AMZ [AZM], I think she is so awesome, Starlight Kid is, oh my gosh, she’s so crazy, Tam [Nakano] is amazing, there’s just so many!”

On when she might face the women of STARDOM: “I’m in the company now, so I’m going to be doing all these matchups. It’s just [a matter] of when and who wants to face me next.”

As noted, Mone beat Kairi at last night’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event to become the new IWGP Women’s Champion.