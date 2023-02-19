– NJPW has a new IWGP Women’s Champion. Mercedes Mone, formerly WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, made her New Japan in-ring debut at tonight’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event, facing reigning champion (and fellow former WWE Superstar) Kairi. Mone ultimately defeated Kairi to win the match and the title, becoming only the second IWGP Women’s Champion in the title lineage’s history.

At one point Kairi blocked a suplex attempt by Mercedes Mone on a table that was set up close to the entrance stage. Instead, slipping down to land a powerbomb on Mone, putting her through the table.

Kairi’s title reign now ends at 90 days. She became the inaugural champion after beating Mayu Iwatani in the tournament finals at Historic X-Over. This was Mone’s first wrestling match since she departed from WWE after walking out during Raw in May 2022.

You can view some clips and highlights from the title match at NJPW Battle in the Valley below:

