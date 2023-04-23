Mercedes Mone Reportedly Signs Contract Extension With NJPW

Mercedes Mone many not be the IWGP Women’s Champion anymore, but she’s still sticking with NJPW and STARDOM for the immediate future. The Wrestling Observer reports that Mone agreed to a contract extension with Bushiroad ahead of her match at STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom, where she lost her championship to Mayu Iwatani.

There’s no word as to how long the contract extension is. Mone said following her loss at All-Star Grand Queendom that she will be appearing at NJPW Resurgence on May 21st in Los Angeles.