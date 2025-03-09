Mercedes Mone Is Excited For AEW Revolution Match Against Momo Watanabe

Mercedes Mone defends the AEW TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe at Revolution tonight, and she is excited for the bout. Mone wrote in her latest Mone Mag about the match and praised Watanabe, who challenges for the title at Sunday’s PPV.

Mone wrote:

AEW Revolution!

I’m excited as we gear up for AEW Revolution this Sunday! This isn’t just another event—it’s a chance for me to step into the ring with Momo Watanabe, someone I’ve faced before at Capital Collision for NJPW, and let me tell you, she ignited a spark in me. She reminded me of my passion for professional wrestling, especially the electrifying world of Joshi wrestling.

In August, I was known as Two Belts Moné, but now? I’m striding into AEW Revolution as Four Belts Moné! Yes, carrying all these titles is no small feat. It’s not just the physical weight; it’s the emotional and mental responsibility that comes with being a champion. These belts mean everything to me—they represent my dedication, hard work, and unwavering passion for this sport. When someone steps into the ring to take one of these titles from me, they better be ready to fight like their life depends on it because I won’t back down!

Momo is a fierce competitor and undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in Japan, but I’m here to claim my title as the best in the world. It will be nothing short of legendary when we face off in that ring. We both have a striking style, featuring powerful knee strikes and jaw-dropping Meteora moves. I can’t wait to see how our counters unfold—it will be a match for the ages, and I truly believe we’ll steal the show!

But let’s not forget, this pay-per-view is packed with incredible talent beyond just our match. If you haven’t seen Momo in action yet, you’re in for a real treat this Saturday at AEW Collision, where she goes head-to-head with the phenomenal Serena Deeb, the woman of a thousand holds. Trust me, that’s a match you won’t want to miss!