– During a recent interview with Undisputed, AEW star and reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed her career, the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, wanting to wrestle in other countries before leaving WWE and finally being able to do it now, and more. Below are some highlights:

Mercede Mone on feeling alive in the ring: “Once I’m in the ring, I feel alive, this is exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

Mone on wanting to explore the UK and Japanese women’s wrestling scenes for a long time: “I wanted to explore Japanese women’s wrestling and UK women’s wrestling for so long. I’m not dreaming about it anymore–I’m doing it. Before, there were so many times when I was getting four-minute matches–or we’d get to the building and something would change. You’d spend weeks planning for it all to change at the last minute. Now, it’s not changing. I get to go out and do it. It’s mine to claim, it’s mine to carry, it’s mine to do. I get to go out and live my dream.”

On her match in Athena in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament: “That match, it was so f***ing cool. Athena gave me hell. I’ve never experienced anyone like her in the ring. Athena has been doing it for so long. I was watching her before I was even signed to WWE. I want to see her on AEW television more. She’s too good not to be seen. She’s explosive–one of the best, innovative wrestlers in the world. She is that f***ing good.”

Mercedes Mone will compete in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament against Jamie Hayter at this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The pay-per-view event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on PPV.