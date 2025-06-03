– AEW TBS Champion and Women’s World Title Contender Mercedes Moné hyped her title bout at AEW All In Texas, noting that she’s going to one of the biggest matches of her career at the upcoming event. She wrote on social media, “2years ago I went to #aewallin as a fan. Now this year, I’m going to have one of the biggest matches of my career.”

Mercedes Moné challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title at AEW All In Texas on Saturday, July 12. The event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.