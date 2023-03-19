Mercedes Mone Says No One Knows the Story About Her WWE Exit

Mercedes Mone says the real story of her exit from WWE isn’t out there, and she doesn’t plan on talking about it. Mone (aka Sasha Banks) exited WWE in January after she and Naomi reportedly walked out of WWE Raw back in May of last year, and she is now competing in NJPW. Mone has never spoken directly about the topic, and during an appearance at Planet Comic-Con in Kansas City she briefly touched on the many reports out there about how and why she left.

“First of all, nobody knows the story,” Mone said (per Fightful). You don’t know the story. You’re reading whatever you want to read and believing whatever you want to believe. Nobody knows the story because I haven’t said anything, and I’m not going to say anything because that’s just the classy boss that I am, and CEO. One thing, it’s up to them. It’s up to Dakota (Kai) and everyone else that wants to come back. That’s great for them and awesome. That’s their dream, but I went after mine, which is going to Japan. You have to follow your heart and follow your soul and follow your dreams.”

She continued, “This was always, always, always a dream of mine that I never got to accomplish. As I am growing in my career, I had been in WWE for almost ten years, I had to have a change and I had to feel something different in my heart and my soul. I had to go after a whole new dream, a whole new chapter, and a whole new destiny for me. This is where I want to be and what I want to make happen for me. That’s it. This is what I’m going for and this is my dream.”

Mone is the IWGP Women’s Champion, having won the title at NJPW Battle in the Valley against KAIRI.