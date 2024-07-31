Mercedes Mone To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone will have the mic on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that the AEW TBS Championship will speak on tomorrow’s show amid her feud with Britt Baker that is heading toward All In.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

* Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH

* Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

* Darby Allin vs. Hangman Page

* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone

* Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette