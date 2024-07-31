wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Mercedes Mone will have the mic on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that the AEW TBS Championship will speak on tomorrow’s show amid her feud with Britt Baker that is heading toward All In.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:
* CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
* Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH
* Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer
* Darby Allin vs. Hangman Page
* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson
* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone
* Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette
TOMORROW, 7/31
Greenville, SC
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
After she orchestrated @Kamille_brick's attack on @RealBrittBaker last week,
+
after CEO vs DMD for the TBS Title at #AEWAllIn was confirmed @Comic_Con,
we'll hear from @MercedesVarnado live TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Ib1ZGk4uIp
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 30, 2024