Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe Is NJPW Capital Collision Main Event

In a post on Instagram, Rocky Romero announced that Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe will be the main event of NJPW Capital Collision. The match will be for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. The event happens in Washington DC on August 30. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) vs. Lio Rush

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) (c) vs. Hechicero & Virus

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Titan

* Trish Adora vs. HANAKO

* Dirty Work (Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

* Mustafa Ali vs. Hiromu Takahashi