Mia Yim On When She Heard From WWE About Returning, Why She Chose To Do So

Mia Yim made her return to WWE in November of last year after having been released in the company’s pandemic cuts, and she recently discussed her return and more. Yim appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and discussedwhen she heard from WWE about coming back, why she decided to return and more. You can see some highlights below:

On when she heard about interest from WWE in a return: “This was right when my contract with Impact was coming up. Like I knew there was interest there, but I was still in that period [where] I was very, very happy at Impact. Like still, I have nothing but positive things to say about them. But it was one of those — so many things happen in life where like, real life and business, there were so many changes in one year that it was like ‘Okay, stay with Impact or try again in WWE to try to have a better outcome. To have a better narrative of [how it went].”

On deciding to return: ”And like, my time in WWE was great, especially in NXT. The best. And then getting a taste of the main roster, I wish I could have changed things. I wish things would have been different. And now it’s like ‘Okay, should I stay where I’m comfortable?’ But my biggest thing is I never want to go on in life wondering like, ‘What if?’ So if the opportunity is there, I have to do it just to see what could happen.

“So it was a lot of mental challenges, and a lot of talks with my family, with Keith and even Gail [Kim], talking with her. And the main motivator too is, like, me and Keith want to have a nice nest egg for our future children. And I want to be able to take care of my mom, and going to WWE would allow me to do that easier and faster. So it was kind of more [of] a decision where — I need to take care of everybody else, I need to do something for me mentally to know that okay, if I could be myself how far could I have gone in WWE. To know how far I could have gone, but also to help my family as well.”

