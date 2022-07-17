Michael Elgin Comments On Reported Arrest In Japan, Says He Wasn’t Charged

Michael Elgin has spoken out to deny reports that he was changed with theft in Japan. As noted last night, the former Impact star missed a Pro Wrestling NOAH show last Sunday and it had been reported that he was arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing protein powder.

Elgin posted to social media early on Sunday morning to say that he was not charged with such a crime (or any crime) and is not facing deportation. He added that he’s going to Canada after the passing of a family member, as you can see below:

“I’m not going to bother saying what happened, but I am going to say. I was not charged for stealing protein. I’m not charged at all, I am not facing jail time. I’m also not deported. I am going to Canada to be with my family after the passing of an extremely close family member” “I completely understand people don’t ever want to believe anything other than what they wish were true. I’m not going to debate with people. But, I am on my scheduled flight home. Also, first class. Doesn’t seem like deportation.”

