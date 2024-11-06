– Fightful Select reports that WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes are currently on temporary leave. Hayes is said to be on leave at the moment for personal reasons. It’s also stated that he hasn’t been backstage in WWE in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Prichard has been absent recently for family reasons. Both of them are reportedly expected to be back with WWE later. The report also notes that neither of their absences are related to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

As previously noted, Prichard was among the WWE workers interviewed for the Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon, regarding the live and career of Vince McMahon. The show is streaming now on Netflix.

– Fightful also reports that a number of NXT talents weren’t brought to tonight’s NXT TV in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s show is being held at the former ECW Arena. It will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.