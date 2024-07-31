Michael Oku Comments On Upcoming RevPro Match With MJF

In an interview with Cultaholic, Michael Oku spoke about his upcoming match with MJF at RevPro Summer Sizzler on August 11 in London. The match will be for MJF’s AEW American Championship.

He said: “Yeah, it’s a very, very wild time in professional wrestling. Everybody says that. I’ve been hearing people say that away from me. And now it’s come to me. I’m now part of the example of how wild wrestling is in 2024. Obviously, this is a huge, huge thing for me. You know, I’m challenging for the title, but what’s cool about this is the fact that it gets more eyes onto RevPro. There are a lot of people who will now be tuning in to see who I am, then in turn the rest of the RevPro roster and the rest of the matches. What’s funny is that no matter what he says and he has said a lot, he said a lot in his promo and he does the whole thing of being confident and insulting the country, insulting me by calling me scrawny, what he can’t change is that factually, he challenged me. I didn’t put in some application form or try message people like Tony Khan or Chris Jericho. I was just here putting full focus into the Copper Box. And he said ‘I want to wrestle Michael Oku’ so no matter what he says in terms of insults, he can’t change that fact… I am sure I am going to shock the world once again.“