Michin Celebrates Her WWE Return Anniversary
November 7, 2023 | Posted by
WWE’s Michin (fka Mia Yim) posted to her Twitter today to commemorate her return to WWE one year ago. The wrestler expressed her gratitude to her supporters and fans, stating:
It’s been one whole year since my return. Blessed and thankful for this past year and for my OC Brothers & Uncle. I love the #MiaMilitia and I’m READY to keep on being #TheEqualizer of @wwe LET’S GET TO WORK 💪
You can find the original social media post below.
It’s been one whole year since my return. Blessed and thankful for this past year and for my OC Brothers & Uncle. I love the #MiaMilitia and I’m READY to keep on being #TheEqualizer of @wwe LET’S GET TO WORK 💪 pic.twitter.com/S7h860pcJf
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) November 7, 2023
