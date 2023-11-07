wrestling / News

Michin Celebrates Her WWE Return Anniversary

November 7, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Mia Yim The Club WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE’s Michin (fka Mia Yim) posted to her Twitter today to commemorate her return to WWE one year ago. The wrestler expressed her gratitude to her supporters and fans, stating:

It’s been one whole year since my return. Blessed and thankful for this past year and for my OC Brothers & Uncle. I love the #MiaMilitia and I’m READY to keep on being #TheEqualizer of @wwe LET’S GET TO WORK 💪

You can find the original social media post below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mia Yim, Michin, WWE, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading