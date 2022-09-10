Mick Foley Announces He Will Raise Money For Joe Doering With One Man Show

Last month, Joe Doering announced that he was stepping away from wrestling as his brain cancer has returned. The issues required surgery and Impact Wrestling later announced a t-shirt with proceeds going to help him in his battle. Mick Foley is now joining the fight, as he has declared that all proceeds for his upcoming one man show in Chicago on December 4 will go to Doering.

He wrote: “A SHOW FOR BIG JOE! I’m happy to announce that 100% of my proceeds from my DECEMBER 4 event in

#WestChicago will go directly to @IMPACTWRESTLING star Joe Doering to help him as he battles brain cancer.”

Impact later signal boosted the message to fans. You can find more information here.