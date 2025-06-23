Mick Foley Reflects On Working In the Ring With Triple H

Mick Foley says Triple H is better than people give him credit for as an in-ring worker, looking back at his matches with the WWE CCO. Foley battled Triple H throughout the Attitude Era and he recently appeared on D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel in which he talked about what it was like to work with his fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

“You just know you’re in the ring with greatness,” he said (per Fightful). “This has nothing to do with move sets. You know you’re in the ring with a ring general. You know you’re in the ring with a guy who’s making you the best you can be. So there have been, over the years, people who have said, ‘He wasn’t as good as people thought.’ It’s like, no, I actually think he’s better than you realize. He was that good. Whenever you can watch a match, you go, ‘Wow, there’s just something about a Triple H match.'”

He continued, “It didn’t matter who he was with; it was gonna have shades of a Triple H match. I hoped that I could take my brawling style and make it work with anyone. I was so glad that I caught him at the tail end of my full-time career, when he was trying to push through and become that single guy he knew he could be, and he was simultaneously helping me with the best landing I could have ever asked for.”

Foley battled Triple H several times between 1998 and 2000, with The Game winning most of their matches.