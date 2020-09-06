wrestling / News
AEW News: Mick Foley Praises Chris Jericho After All Out, Hikaru Shida Comments on Win
– Mick Foley took some time to show appreciation for Chris Jericho following the Inner Circle leader’s loss to Orange Cassidy at All Out. As noted, Jericho got tossed into the mimosa vat by Cassidy to end their match, and Foley posted to Twitter regarding Jericho’s efforts to get Casidy over:
One of the most giving of all wrestlers – @IAmJericho
He asks not what the wrestling business can do for him; he asks what he can do for the wrestling business. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/UpkfUR53aI
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 6, 2020
– Hikaru Shida posted to Twitter after she defeated NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women’s Title at all out. Shida praised Rosa as one of her toughst challengers and thanked her for coming to AEW to face her:
Thank you for watching #AEWAllOut tonight✨
Aaaaaaaaand still!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thunder Rosa was one of the strongest challenger. I thank her for coming AEW.
防衛しました！！！日本から応援してくださったみなさん、ありがとうございました！#HolyShida pic.twitter.com/ouiNgOw4tQ
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) September 6, 2020
