wrestling / News

AEW News: Mick Foley Praises Chris Jericho After All Out, Hikaru Shida Comments on Win

September 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW All Out

– Mick Foley took some time to show appreciation for Chris Jericho following the Inner Circle leader’s loss to Orange Cassidy at All Out. As noted, Jericho got tossed into the mimosa vat by Cassidy to end their match, and Foley posted to Twitter regarding Jericho’s efforts to get Casidy over:

One of the most giving of all wrestlers – [Chris Jericho]

He asks not what the wrestling business can do for him; he asks what he can do for the wrestling business.

– Hikaru Shida posted to Twitter after she defeated NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women’s Title at all out. Shida praised Rosa as one of her toughst challengers and thanked her for coming to AEW to face her:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, Chris Jericho, Hikaru Shida, Mick Foley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading