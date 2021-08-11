wrestling / News
Mickie James Details Rules for Women’s Invitational Cup at NWA Empowerrr
– In a series of posts on Twitter, NWA Empowerrr executive producer Mickie James shared details on the rules for the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup. The winner will will receive a shot at the NWA Women’s Championship at NWA 73 the following night. Mickie James stated the following:
Rules of the 1st EVER @nwa #WomensInvitational are simple. 10 women have been selected by myself & my team of advisors. The #Top10 Women we think would & could make incredible #WomensChampions to compete in the #MainEvent of #EMPOWERRR to become not only the #1st cup holder.
But will then go on to Face the @nwa #WomensChampion the very next night for a chance at #TheBurke on #NWA73 The #NWAWomens Championship IS also on the line at #EMPowerrr #Kamille vs @AEW own @LegitLeyla The champion could #Legit change hands 2 nights in a row @ChaseParkPlaza.
2 women will start Order to be determined by myself & my #badass team! @Madusa_rocks @gailkimITSME @Phenom_Jazz #QueensOfTheRoundTable Every 2 minutes a #New woman enters Eliminations #ONLY by Pinfall or Submission. There will ONLY be 1 winner annually. #EMPOWERRR @nwa
The all-women’s pay-per-view show is scheduled for Saturday, August 28. It will be held at the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St Louis, Missouri.
Rules of the 1st EVER @nwa #WomensInvitational are simple.
10 women have been selected by myself & my team of advisors. The #Top10 Women we think would & could make incredible #WomensChampions to compete in the #MainEvent of #EMPOWERRR to become not only the #1st cup holder
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 11, 2021
2 women will start
Order to be determined by myself & my #badass team! @Madusa_rocks @gailkimITSME @Phenom_Jazz #QueensOfTheRoundTable 😜
Every 2 minutes a #New woman enters
Eliminations #ONLY by Pinfall or Submission.
There will ONLY be 1 winner annually. #EMPOWERRR @nwa
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 11, 2021