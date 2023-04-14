Mickie James Vacates Impact Knockouts Title, Leaves Hat In the Ring

Mickie James is not cleared to compete at Impact Rebellion, and she left the Knockouts Title and her hat in the ring on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s episode ended with James coming out and announcing that she was not cleared to compete and was going to do what’s right for the business and the locker room. She noted that it’s Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace’s time, leaving the championship and her hat in the ring before walking off.

Grace and Purrazzo will compete for the now-vacant championship at Rebellion on Sunday.