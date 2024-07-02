– Following the Wyatt Sick6’s appearance on last night’s WWE Raw, Mika Rotunda, the sister of late former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt), commented on the group’s appearance last night. She wrote on her X account regarding the Wyatt Sick6, “If you Google anything, I pray it’s Jeremiah 18 Read the entire passage, if you will. Because that is what he would want. ⭕️”

If you Google anything, I pray it’s Jeremiah 18 Read the entire passage, if you will. Because that is what he would want. ⭕️ — Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) July 2, 2024

– The New Day got together to check out the new collectible cups now available at Bojangles as part of the WWE and Bojangles promotion: