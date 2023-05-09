Mike Bailey Is Excited For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors, Talks Working In Japan

Mike Bailey is part of the 2023 NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament, and he recently discussed how he’s looking forward to the tourney. Baily appeared on the Battleground Podcast and weighed in on the upcoming tournament, plus more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being excited for the tournament: “I don’t think there is anywhere in the world where the audience is taking as much detail and appreciating all the intricacies like it is in Japan. I think it’s why Japanese wrestling is so good. I think New Japan is the best promotion in all of Japan. I think the audience is incredibly appreciative of that and seeks to understand the wrestling that is happening to the level that the performers are doing it. That’s always been really special to me is that connection with those Japanese audiences.”

On his busy schedule: “Somehow my schedule gets crazier and crazier [over the next 6 months]. I’ve got a lot of fun things coming up. Impact Wrestling has been on a hell of a hot streak, selling out bigger and bigger venues…I don’t know. I have no idea [where things could go from here.”

On staying focused on the tournament: “I’ll be in Japan for the next two weeks so that’s all that’s on my mind right now.”