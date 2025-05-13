Mike Bailey Praises Swerve Strickland, Says What He Does For AEW Is ‘Commendable’

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey praised Swerve Strickland and everything he’s done for AEW when it comes to promoting the company. Strickland regularly does media appearances and interviews to hype AEW events.

Bailey said: “I think Swerve, he is not the AEW Champion in literal terms, but he does champion the company very well. I think he exceeded expectations and performs on an absolutely amazing level week in and week out in AEW. But I think what he does for the company outside of AEW is especially commendable. The way he’s brought pro wrestling to a lot of mainstream forms of media, and the way he does that is absolutely fantastic. I think he represents the company amazingly.“