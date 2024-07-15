wrestling / News

Mike Bailey vs. Donovan Dijak Set For C4 Fighting Back 13

July 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
C4 Fighting Back Image Credit: C4

A match between ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Donovan Dijak was added to C*4 Wrestling’s Fighting Back 13: Wrestling with Cancer. The event takes place on August 16 at the Preston Event Centre in Ottawa. 100% of the proceeds go to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Phrank Morin.

