Mike Bailey vs. Donovan Dijak Set For C4 Fighting Back 13

A match between ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Donovan Dijak was added to C*4 Wrestling’s Fighting Back 13: Wrestling with Cancer. The event takes place on August 16 at the Preston Event Centre in Ottawa. 100% of the proceeds go to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Phrank Morin.

Our first announcement for August 16th is a HUGE one:@DijakFYE vs. @SpeedballBailey!!!

Once again, 100% of profits will be donated to the @cancersociety!

🎫🎫🎫

VIP are sold out – GA moving quickly.

In person: @VertigoOttawa & @OddsSodsShoppe

Online: https://t.co/NmpIghO05z pic.twitter.com/OpaWdAgEHy

— C*4 (@C4Wrestling) July 15, 2024