WWE News: Mike Kanellis Wants To Induct Kid Rock, Fastlane Social Media Score, Promo For Wrestlemania Mixed Tag Match

– After news that Kid Rock will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Mike Kanellis noted on Twitter that he wanted to be the one to do the honors. He wrote:

And just like that, my Wrestlemania 34 goals have changed. Dear @wwe please let me induct @KidRock. I’m not saying I’m the biggest Kid Rock fan, but what I am saying is….I’m the biggest Kid Rock fan. https://t.co/ygyLH7Z4oR — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) March 12, 2018

– WWE has released a new promo for the Triple H/Stephanie McMahon vs. Kurt Angle/Ronda Rousey match at Wrestlemania 34.

– WWE Fastlane was #2 among series & specials in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind the iHeartRadio music awards. It had 1.471 million interactions on social media with 146,000 on Facebook, 1.251 million on Instagram and 343,000 on Twitter. The last WWE PPV to make the list was Clash of Champions in December, a total of 507,000 interactions (245,000 on Facebook and 263,000 on Twitter. This was before Nielsen started tracking Instagram interactions).