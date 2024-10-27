Mike Santana Shuts Down the System, Beats Moose at TNA Bound for Glory

Mike Santana finally defeated the System at TNA Bound for Glory, defeating Moose in a hard-fought battle. Santana previously worked his way through the group, beating JDC, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers. Moose was the final piece and Santana picked up the win after a three Spin the Blocks. Moose hit a spear in the middle of that but Santana managed to kick out.

