– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, TNA wrestler Mike Santana discussed his process en route to his goal of becoming TNA World Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mike Santana on the road to becoming champion: “Honestly, I’m enjoying the process. I feel like I’m on that upward trajectory right now, and I’m, I’m enjoying that. That road, I always say, you need it; it’s all about the journey. It’s all about the climb, right? Because the climb is what’s going to matter the most, and it’s what’s going to allow you to enjoy that moment the most. Because you know what the hell you went through to get there. Right now, I feel like I’m on that process. I’m on the climb, and I’m enjoying every bit of it.

On testing himself against Moose and Josh Alexander: “The two people for me personally that I need to test myself against and that I need to beat are Moose and Josh Alexander. Those are the two guys that are going to propel me to that next level in TNA. As you said, I’m already on that process with Moose, and things with The System are far, far from over. Things with Moose and I are far from over. He knows that, but I think I’m on that road, and I can’t wait because I said it before, like, everything that I’ve been through to get back to what I love to do. That’s my motivation, man. There’s nobody hungrier than me right now. That’s the honest truth, and I’ll say it to anybody’s face in the company. I’m ready to go, and when I get there, yo, just put it on my back and let’s go full force.”