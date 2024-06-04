Mike Santana Reflects On Leaving AEW, Opening Up On Addictions In TNA Documentary

Mike Santana recently discussed his decision to leave AEW and opening up on his TNA Immersed documentary. Santana appeared on Busted Open Radio where he weighed in on the topics, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his AEW exit: “It felt like we were in a hamster wheel just doing the same thing; the same thing that we were doing since coming in. And it was like, okay, this is cool stuff, it – you know – we were in a pretty decent spot, but it’s like, all right, what’s next?… We have a timetable. We have a timeline for how long we can do this and it’s up to us to take full advantage of the years that we have, you know?”

On his TNA Immersed documentary: “This is just something that’s showing why I do what I do, and why I’m so passionate about it, and why I put so much into it.”

On battling his addictions for his daughter: “She wrote her Christmas List for Santa, and on her list, one of the only things that was that she wanted Daddy to stop. And that s**t… That was it, you know?”