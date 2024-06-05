wrestling / News
Mike Santana Steps In For Ethan Page At Prestige Wrestling Show Next Month
Make Santana is taking Ethan Page’s place in a match for Prestige Wrestling next month. Prestige announced on Tuesday that with Page having signed with WWE, he will not be able to compete at their July 12th show in Portland. Santana is taking his place and will take on Shelton Benjamin at the show.
Prestige Wrestling wrote:
“After attempts to make it work ETHAN PAGE will unfortunately not be competing at #CombatClashPDX…
MIKE SANTANA will now make his debut against SHELTON BENJAMIN!
July 12th, 2024
Portland, OR
Viking Pavilion
All Ages (bar with ID)”
