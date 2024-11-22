Mina Shirakawa On How Long She Plans To Stay in AEW and America

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Mina Shirakawa spoke about how long she plans to stay in America and wrestle for AEW with Mariah May. May and Shirakawa will have a ‘champaign celebration’ tomorrow night at Full Gear. Here are highlights:

On British vs. Japanese vs. American wrestling: “I think that British wrestling is quite similar to Japanese wrestling, and the fans were happy when we had a technical wrestling match. One of my signature moves is the figure four, and the fans erupted in cheers when I tapped the champion out with it to win the title. It’s really gratifying to know that my decision to become a professional wrestler wasn’t a mistake. In comparison, I think American-style wrestling is more dynamic. I don’t really change my style of wrestling when it comes to big matches, but I’ll change the types of moves that I use.”

On how long she plans to stay in the US: “I’ve been making Mariah (May) wait a lot, and I plan to stay in the United States until her feelings of loneliness are gone. I’m here to celebrate her championship win and wrestle a lot of matches as [our team] Rose Gold.”

On if their friendship changed since May turned on Toni Storm: “Our friendship hasn’t changed in the slightest. We’re still best friends forever. However, I am a little concerned that she’s acting a bit weird recently … but I think with me by her side, she’ll calm down again soon enough.”