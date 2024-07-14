wrestling / News

Mina Shirakawa Withdrawn From STARDOM Event Over Health Concerns

July 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mina Shirakawa AEW Dynamite 4-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

Mina Shirakawa was withdrawn from STARDOM’s event on Sunday over health concerns. Shirakawa was set to team with Maika against Tam Nakano and Yuna Mizumori at the show this morning, but STARDOM announced that she would not be appearing with Xena replacing her in the match.

STARDOM wrote:

“Mina Shirakawa has been scratched from today’s card in Maibara due to health concerns, but The Venus WILL be back!

Join us in wishing @MinaShirakawa a speedy recovery”

No word on the nature of Shirakawa’s health issue. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to her for a quick and full recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mina Shirakawa, STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading