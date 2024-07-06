wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki Diagnosed With Concussion After Collapsing During Tenryu Project Match, Released From Hospital
– Minoru Suzuki is recovering after he collapsed during his match for Tenryu Project earlier today. Suzuki was teaming with Kengo and YASSHI against Tomohiro Ishii, Yuji Hino, and Don Fuji in a WAR Six-Man Tag Team Titles. The match was stopped when Suzuki was unable to answer the referee’s initial calls. The Tenryu Project noted on their website, “The match was canceled at the discretion of the referee and Tenryu Project.”
Suzuki was later taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion. No bleeding was found in his head or other areas. His doctor permitted him to return home, and he did not appear to show other significant systems. He was able to still walk and communicate properly.
Minoru Suzuki also commented on his injury via his official X account. Suzuki wrote the following (via Google Translate):
“I’ll report it for now. I did a CT scan and other tests, but there were no particular problems. I was kicked out of the hospital with a “If you’re feeling fine, go home!” feeling. I remember everything. I even remember how I fell at the end. So there’s no need to worry. For now, I’ll just say one thing… “If I see you again, I’ll beat you all up!”
Minoru Suzuki has been continually active in the ring at 56 years old. You can see the full statement released by Tenryu Project representative Shimada Ayana on Suzuki earlier today:
Thank you very much for coming today.
During today’s main event, an accident occurred with Minoru Suzuki, so the match was canceled at the discretion of the referee and Tenryu Project.
Fortunately, Minoru Suzuki was examined at an emergency hospital and diagnosed with a concussion, with no bleeding in the head or other areas. He
has been given permission by the doctor and is on his way home.
He has not shown any significant symptoms, and is able to walk and talk properly. As
instructed by the doctor, we will monitor his progress for 2-3 days, and if necessary, we will conduct further examinations.
We sincerely apologize to all the customers who came to the event, those who watched the live stream, and other pro wrestling fans for the great concern caused by this incident.
Also, because Tenryu Project decided to cancel the match, you may not have been able to enjoy the match to your satisfaction.
However, the most important thing to protect is the lives of the wrestlers.
We hope you will understand that we made this decision as a priority.
As the match was stopped at 1-1, it ended in a draw and, in accordance with PWF rules, the champions will defend their titles. We
would like to express our sincere gratitude to the players and fans involved in the match, as well as to everyone who acted swiftly to deal with the situation.
We understand that the players’ disappointment is immeasurable, and although various adjustments will be necessary, we will do our best to somehow arrange a rematch, so we would appreciate your understanding
in this matter as well. We sincerely apologize for the concern and inconvenience caused.
Tenryu Project
Representative Shimada Ayana
