– Minoru Suzuki is recovering after he collapsed during his match for Tenryu Project earlier today. Suzuki was teaming with Kengo and YASSHI against Tomohiro Ishii, Yuji Hino, and Don Fuji in a WAR Six-Man Tag Team Titles. The match was stopped when Suzuki was unable to answer the referee’s initial calls. The Tenryu Project noted on their website, “The match was canceled at the discretion of the referee and Tenryu Project.”

Suzuki was later taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion. No bleeding was found in his head or other areas. His doctor permitted him to return home, and he did not appear to show other significant systems. He was able to still walk and communicate properly.

Minoru Suzuki also commented on his injury via his official X account. Suzuki wrote the following (via Google Translate):

“I’ll report it for now. I did a CT scan and other tests, but there were no particular problems. I was kicked out of the hospital with a “If you’re feeling fine, go home!” feeling. I remember everything. I even remember how I fell at the end. So there’s no need to worry. For now, I’ll just say one thing… “If I see you again, I’ll beat you all up!”

Minoru Suzuki has been continually active in the ring at 56 years old. You can see the full statement released by Tenryu Project representative Shimada Ayana on Suzuki earlier today: