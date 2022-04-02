Minoru Suzuki vs. Tomohiro Ishii Set for NJPW Windy City Riot

– NJPW has announced a new singles matchup for this month’s Windy City Riot event. Minoru Suzuki and Tomohiro Ishii will face off in a one-on-one matchup.

The card is scheduled for April 16 and will be broadcast on FITE TV and NJPW. Here’s the full announcement:

Another huge singles clash April 16 Windy City Riot has gained another explosive singles match on April 16, as joining Will Ospreay versus Jon Moxley on the card will be Tomohiro Ishii one on one with Minoru Suzuki. Ishii and Suzuki’s brutally violent wars have stunned crowds all over the world, and now their epic rivalry comes to Chicago! Whether in person, on FITE or NJPW World, make sure you’re a part of this huge event!

Here’s the updated lineup:

* US of Jay Open Challenge: Jay White vs. TBD

* Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin, and Josh Alexander vs. Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos, and Black Tiger