Miro Shares Status Update, Currently Filming Pilot in Brooklyn
– As previously reported, AEW star Miro signed a new contract extension with the company. Additionally, it was reported that Miro had been ready to return to the ring for a while, but he hasn’t been appearing on AEW TV. However, Miro shared a tweet yesterday, indicating that he’s currently living in Brooklyn, New York and filming some sort of pilot.
Miro tweeted, “Super excited about this upcoming pilot. Living in Brooklyn has definitely opened my eyes about living in a city, walking to a gym and groceries. #Dushkin”
I also looks like Miro’s wife, CJ Perry (aka Lana), and their dog are also in Brooklyn with him. You can check out his tweet and photo below:
Super excited about this upcoming pilot. Living in Brooklyn has definitely opened my eyes about living in a city, walking to a gym and groceries. #Dushkin pic.twitter.com/cqByK9UURV
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 28, 2022
