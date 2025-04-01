Miss Elizabeth Museum Exhibit Officially Open In Frankfort, Kentucky

The museum exhibit in Frankfort, Kentucky on Miss Elizabeth has opened. As reported last week, the exhibit to the late WWE icon is at the Capital City Museum in Frankfort, the town that Elizabeth Hulette was born in, and will run for two years.

Dr. Eleanor Hasken-Wagner, the director of the museum, spoke with East Sleep Wrestle about the exhibit, noting that the museum came into possession of some of Hulette’s WWE gowns when her mother passed away. They were put on display and the reaction inspired them to make a larger exhibit.