Missa Kate Says WWE ID Is a Great Opportunity & Step In the Right Direction

Missa Kate is a big fan of the WWE ID system and believes that it’s a great opportunity for independent talent. The indie star spoke with Fightful for a new interview and spoke about the program; you can see highlights from the discussion below:

On the WWE ID program: “It’s a great opportunity obviously. I mean, one you have WWE looking at you and they’re kind of like, ‘Alright, show me what you can do and by the way we’re going to give you a couple extra bucks to help you out so we can help you achieve your dreams.’ It’s incredible. Wrestling is such a weird thing where in general but now especially I feel like everything’s just moving along like everything’s becoming more open. Because everyone’s in on it now.”

On the creation of the program: “So to me, it’s smart to step in the right direction and they’re thinking in the future, right? Because you want to create stars. Well, on the indies you have a bunch of stars and if we are in such intimate settings all the time, so who else would you want to follow? Because it’s like you get the fans and stuff behind you. I think whoever came up with it is incredibly smart. I’m available.”