Mission Pro Wrestling Welcome To The Jungle Results 9.17.22: MPW Championship Changes Hands, More
Mission Pro Wrestling held their latest event, Welcome To The Jungle, on Saturday with a title change and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in San Antonio, Texas, below per Cagematch.net:
* Contenders Tournament First Round Match: KiLynn King def. Kaitland Alexis
* Contenders Tournament First Round Match: The WOAD def. Emmy Camacho
* Contenders Tournament First Round Match: Jazmin Allure def. Michelle Green
* Contenders Tournament First Round Match: Alejandra Lion def. Joseline Navarro
* MPW Cup Battle Royal: Casey Blackrose def. Chip Garrison, Chris Marvel, David Kidd, Devon Carter, Diego Renay, Don Juan, Eric Walker, Jess E. James, Joey Hyder, Johnny Rocket, Vic Endurance, and Zakai Living
* Contenders Tournament Second Round Match: KiLynn King def. Alejandra Lion
* Contenders Tournament Second Round Match: The WOAD def. Jazmin Allure
* JP Harlow def. Shota Suzuki
* MPW Tag Team Championships Match: Bougie Reality def. Ki Vibez & Lady Bird Monroe
* MPW Championship Casket Match: Jennacide def. KiLynn King and The WOAD to win the title
