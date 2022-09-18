Mission Pro Wrestling Welcome To The Jungle Results 9.17.22: MPW Championship Changes Hands, More

Mission Pro Wrestling held their latest event, Welcome To The Jungle, on Saturday with a title change and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in San Antonio, Texas, below per Cagematch.net:

* Contenders Tournament First Round Match: KiLynn King def. Kaitland Alexis

* Contenders Tournament First Round Match: The WOAD def. Emmy Camacho

* Contenders Tournament First Round Match: Jazmin Allure def. Michelle Green

* Contenders Tournament First Round Match: Alejandra Lion def. Joseline Navarro

* MPW Cup Battle Royal: Casey Blackrose def. Chip Garrison, Chris Marvel, David Kidd, Devon Carter, Diego Renay, Don Juan, Eric Walker, Jess E. James, Joey Hyder, Johnny Rocket, Vic Endurance, and Zakai Living

* Contenders Tournament Second Round Match: KiLynn King def. Alejandra Lion

* Contenders Tournament Second Round Match: The WOAD def. Jazmin Allure

* JP Harlow def. Shota Suzuki

* MPW Tag Team Championships Match: Bougie Reality def. Ki Vibez & Lady Bird Monroe

* MPW Championship Casket Match: Jennacide def. KiLynn King and The WOAD to win the title