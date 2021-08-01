Missy Hyatt Shows Up At Impact Homecoming, Teams With Brian Myers

A surprising face showed up at the Impact Wrestling PPV tonight to be the partner of Brian Myers, as Sam Beale revealed it to be Missy Hyatt. While the two had the element of surprise on their side, it ended up being their opponents, Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering, who won the match. They advanced to the semifinals of the Homecoming mixed tag team tournament.

Hyatt is primarily known for her time is a manager in companies like WCW, WCCW, UFC and ECW, although she did wrestle occasionally.

