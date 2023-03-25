Miz TV Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Becky Lynch, Lita, And Trish Stratus will appear on Miz TV on next week’s WWE Raw. WWE announced on Friday’s Smackdown that The Miz will host a segment with the trio, who are set to face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania.

The updated card for the show, which airs Monday night on USA Network, is:

* Brock Lesnar and Omos’ WrestleMania Weigh In

* Miz TV with Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus