wrestling / News
Miz TV Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
March 24, 2023 | Posted by
Becky Lynch, Lita, And Trish Stratus will appear on Miz TV on next week’s WWE Raw. WWE announced on Friday’s Smackdown that The Miz will host a segment with the trio, who are set to face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania.
The updated card for the show, which airs Monday night on USA Network, is:
* Brock Lesnar and Omos’ WrestleMania Weigh In
* Miz TV with Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus
Miz hosts MizTV special guests Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus this Monday on Raw #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/O8W2tNz8KM
— Tribal Teen ⚡️#WeTheOnes (@Rlop1234Goat) March 25, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Latest On CM Punk’s Injury Status & AEW Relationship, Reportedly Had Heat With Jon Moxley
- Note on One Pitch Miro Allegedly Turned Down For AEW Return
- Update On Plans For Ronda Rousey At Wrestlemania 39
- Steve Austin On If He Ever Considered Returning to Face John Cena, Says It Would Have Been a Highlight